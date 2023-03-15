Obituary for Jayne M. Cramond

Jayne Marie Cramond, age 63, of Prior Lake, went to be with her lord and savior on March 6, 2023.
Jayne had a long struggle with cancer and lost her battle, but never her spirit, passed peacefully.
Jayne was survived by ex-husband Jim, in her final days; Jim Jr., Grace, Jacob, Rachael, Joshua, Rachael, grandchild, Trysten, Layten, Emery, Sawyer, Samual, Hudson, Connor.
Jim and Jayne were so proud of Jaynes accomplishments with the new buisness Jayne had built and in her new but short retirement. Jaynes love of life will never be forgotten! Jaynes love of her grandchildren will never be forgotten or slighted. In Jaynes final days due to the brain cancer, Jayne wanted to change her name back to Jayne Saint Marie to be closer to her Lord. We all love Jayne as the person that lit up the room, a joy to be around, and always a cup half full. Cancer was the final outcome of a very fruitful life! Jayne was the love of Jims life and will be sorely missed! Jayne, you are my light, my rock , my everything, you were my soulmate! Your now in the big flea market in the sky!
Jim wants to thank all my family and friends and Jaynes friends for all the love and support you have and will continue to give! Youre all the best a man could ever hope for!
Good by Jayne! My love for eternity Jim.
Memorial services 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 22 at the Kozlak Radulovich, Blaine Chapel (1385 - 107th Ave NE, Blaine). With visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials to family are not preferred, a great memory will suffice.