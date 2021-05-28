Obituary for Jean A. “Jeanie” Buckentine

Jean A. “Jeanie” Buckentine, age 55, of Chaska passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 East 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as officiant. Visitation held from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Zoar United Church of Christ Cemetery in Chaska.
Jean A. “Jeanie” Buckentine was born August 20, 1965 in Shakopee, MN, the daughter of Donald and Mary (Klein) Tellers. On April 19, 1986 Jeanie was united in marriage to John Buckentine at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia.
Jeanie was the youngest of four children raised on a dairy farm in Waconia, MN. Growing up, Jeanie loved animals, especially her horse Stormy, and her cat Peter, and had a soft spot for all animals until the day she died. Jeanie was a Carver County Dairy Princess and a district FFA officer in high school.
Jeanie and John were blessed with three beautiful children, Mike, Katie, and Anna. Her proudest title was mom. She never missed a baseball or softball game, talent show, 4-H dairy show, or graduation. Jeanie would often refer to her children as her “whole world.”
Jeanie’s favorite hobby was yard work and all the lawn mower shaped dents in the buildings can prove it. She also loved planting flowers, landscaping, and gardening. Jeanie enjoyed being in the kitchen where she made a mean brownie truffle dessert as well as grilling where she would make enough hot dogs to feed an army. Jeanie would lend a hand to anyone in need and loved everyone in her life immensely and fearlessly. Jeanie’s kind heart and gentle soul brought so much compassion to this world that will live on long after she is gone.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her father, Donald Tellers; father-in-law, Ralph Buckentine; brother-in-law, Greg Buckentine.
Jeanie is survived by her loving family: husband, John; children, Michael (Mackenzie) Buckentine of Chaska, Katherine Buckentine (Matthew Huntting) of Bloomington, Anna Buckentine (Brodie Maresch) of Chaska; grandchildren, Paul and Lydia Buckentine; mother, Mary Tellers of Chaska; brothers, Duane Tellers of Chaska, Michael (Donna) Tellers of Chaska; sister, Diane Wabbe of Waconia; mother-in-law, Maxine Buckentine; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Alan (Nancy) Buckentine of Cologne, Daryl Buckentine of Norwood Young America, Randy Buckentine of Chaska; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
