Obituary for Jean C. Seck

Jean Concetta Seck passed away on Wednesday the 7th day of April, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. She was born on July 30, 1937 in Atlantic City, NJ to Lawrence and Eleanor (Merrill) Whoy.
Jean grew up in the Atlantic City, NJ area. She graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1956. Shortly after high school she met Harlan Seck from Cologne, MN. Harlan was stationed in the US Navy in Atlantic City. They met on a blind date at a roller rink. They married on June 6, 1957 while Harlan was still serving in the Navy. They were happily married for 59+ years. Jean adored her husband, family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean always enjoyed socializing and having fun with friends.
In 1959 after serving in the Navy, Jean, Harlan and their son, Edward, moved to the Chaska area. For the most part Jean was a stay at home mom to son, Edward and daughter, Barbara. Jean worked part time at Hazeltine Golf and Country Club in the dining areas. She also did independent residential cleaning. Jean was a member of the Carver Fire Ladies while her husband, Harlan served as a Volunteer Fireman. But her first priority was her family and home.
In the fall of 2000 when Harlan retired from Amana, they moved to Luck, WI where the two of them enjoyed some lake time, meeting new friends, having old friends come to visit, traveling and spending time with family.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Harlan; her parents, Lawrence and Eleanor Whoy; brothers, Lawrence, Leon, Stanley, Albert and Robert.
Jean is survived by her son, Ed and Jody (Jensen) Seck of Luck, WI; daughter, Barbara Seck and Chris Klein of Hanover, MN; grandchildren, Shannon (Seck) Route and Nick Route, Jennifer (Seck) Anderson and Jeff Anderson, Zachary Klein, and Lucas Klein; great-grandchildren, Addison Route, Isla Route and Lauren Peterson; her sister, Josephine (Whoy) Merrill; and many other family and friends.
Our family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and condolences. All is truly appreciated. A very special thank you to Northland Ambulance, Luck Medical Clinic and Amery Hospital and Rowe Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be held at Luck Lutheran Church, Luck, WI on Saturday, May 8. Visitation to begin at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow the service at the Luck Village Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to: Northland Ambulance or the Luck Lutheran Church.
