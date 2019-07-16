Obituary for Jean L. McFarlin

Jean Lois McFarlin, age 90, of Minnetonka, passed away peacefully on June 29 at the Glenn of Minnetonka.
Born July 9, 1928 in Duluth to Nicholas and Josephine Eacobacci.
Preceded in death by husband of 49 years Joe McFarlin; brother, Richard (1944, USMC WWII) and sister, Connie (Everett Holmstrom).
Survived by children, David (Megan), Robert, Jeffrey (Laura) and Lisa (Keith Wandrei); beloved grandchildren, Lyndsay (Morgan Finley), Krista, Meagan, Maddy, Braydon, Dustin, Eleanor Jean and Francesca; niece, Susan (Larry Johnson) and nephew, Richard Holmstrom (Anabel); and many friends.
Jean was known throughout the Minnetonka School District by generations of families (and dozens of mailboxes) as a 29-year bus driver for Hanus and First Student. Jean was a longtime member of Women’s Club of St. Louis Park, WAMMA, Faith Church and jazz aficionado with Joe. Memorials preferred to Parkinson's Foundation MN or Animal Humane Society.
Services Tuesday, July 23, 11 a.m. at Faith Church of Minnetonka, 12007 Excelsior Blvd., 952-935-4481. Visitation 1 hour prior. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at later date.