Obituary for Jean M. Cody

Jean Marie Cody, age 89, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022.
She was born July 20, 1933 to Orville and Marcella Roeder in Bellevue, IA. After graduating from high school she received her nursing degree from St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN. She spent her career caring for others - at several hospitals including the Veterans Hospital in Minnesota and the now closed St. Peter State Hospital. In retirement she developed the Sandcastles program for children in families of divorce in cooperation with St. Michaels Church in Prior Lake. She also spent many years traveling across Minnesota with Cody Rides.
She and Merritt were married for 67 years and had 5 children: Steve, Cheryl, Tom, and the twins Dwight and Mike.
Jean was a kind, caring, and thoughtful friend to all she met, and maintained the little sparkle in her personality over her entire life. She liked to read and knit. Always an active person she was on the high school girls basketball team and enjoyed spending time outdoors - walking or cross country skiing.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents Orville and Marcella (Sally) and stepfather (Joe Gonner) and son, Tom. She is survived by her husband, Merritt, children Steve (Marcy and 4 grandchildren), Cheryl (Tim and 3 grandchildren), Ruth (widow of Tom and 2 grandchildren), Mike (and 4 grandchildren), and Dwight (Deb and 2 grandchildren). She has 9 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Prior Lake on Friday, November 25 with visitation at 1 p.m. and Mass celebrated at 2 p.m. with Father Tom Walker. The Mass will be live-streamed at https://stmichael-pl.org for those unable to attend. A reception will follow in Archangels Hall.
