Obituary for Jean M. Woitalla

Jean Marie (Wherley) Woitalla, age 57, of Spring Park, MN, died peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at her home.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place on Monday, January 6, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 200 West Third Street, Chaska.
Jean was born October 22, 1962 in Cherry Point, NC, the only child of Ronald and Barbara (Laddusaw) Wherley. She moved to Shakopee, at the age of two, and graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1980. In 1992 she married Peter Woitalla at the last multiple matrimony service at the Mall of America in Bloomington. She and Peter lived in Tonka Bay and Spring Park and she worked as cashier at Mound Westonka High School. She loved sunsets, long drives, fall colors and trips to Okoboji, IA.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara.
Survivors include her husband, Peter; father, Ronald Wherley of Stuart, NE; children, Cory Woitalla of WA, Lacy Woitalla of Becker, Travis Woitalla of Becker; granddaughter, Charlie James Woitalla; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.