Obituary for Jeanette C. Donovan

Jeanette Clara (Hartman) Donovan, 91, died, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Le Sueur.
Preceded by husband, Marty Donovan; son, Gregory Donovan; parents, Philip and Veronica Hartman; four sisters and five brothers, and nieces and nephews.
Survived by children, Gary (Joan) Donovan of Morris, MN, Mary (Rick) Perkins of LeSueur, and Tim Donovan of LeSueur; daughter-in-law, Sharon Donovan of Shorewood; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; three sister-in-laws; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, LeSueur, Wednesday, November 13, 11 a.m. Visitation, 4 to 7 p.m. is on Tuesday, November 12, Kolden Funeral Home, LeSueur with 3:45 p.m. rosary. Visitation continues Wednesday morning from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial, Calvary Cemetery, LeSueur.
Full obituary,