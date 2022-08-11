Obituary for Jeanette M. Wasilowski

Jeanette M. Wasilowski, age 89, of Faribault, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center with family present.
Jeanette Marie was born on July 30, 1933, in Minneapolis to Edwin and Linda (Mattila) Ruzin. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis. Jeanette was married to John B. Wasilowski on May 30, 1952, at St. Helena Catholic Church in Minneapolis. For 15 years, Jeanette worked as Clerk in the Court Administrators office of Scott County until her retirement in 1993. She also served as president of the AFSCME Union for many years. Jeanette and John lived in Savage and later moved to Shieldsville in 1994. She was an active member of the Church of St. Patrick in Shieldsville, serving on the Building Committee in 2004, Finance and Parish Council, and as president of their Council of Catholic Women (CCW).
She is survived by her children, Debra Wasilowski, David Wasilowski (Mari), and Richard Wasilowski; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; siblings, Daniel Ruzin and Diane Ruzin; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Edwin and Linda; and her sister, Elaine Rausch.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 19 at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Patrick in Shieldsville; 7505 Dodd Road, Faribault, with Fr. Thomas Niehaus, pastor, officiating. Interment will be at the St. Patrick's Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rosary being recited at 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be designated to the St. Patricks CCW in memory of Jeanette.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com