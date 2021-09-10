Obituary for Jeanette R. Van Sloun

Jeanette Regina (LaTour) Van Sloun, age 94, of Belle Plaine, formerly of Chaska, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Kingsway Retirement Home in Belle Plaine.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 17, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. The family will receive friends 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. The inurnment will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Jeanette was born July 17, 1927 in Shakopee, to Thomas and Frances (Dircks) LaTour, the eldest of three children. On May 25, 1948 she married her lifelong love, Donald Van Sloun at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. They had four children. Jeanette not only filled the role of being a farmers wife, she also worked at the Chaska Creamery as a bookkeeper, and a waitress at the Chaska Bell Café. She worked at Chaska Drug for 17 years, Vademacium (Three Crown Industries) and Medallion Kitchens before retiring in 1992.
Jeanette loved to quilt and crochet and took up weaving rag rugs in her retirement. Her specialty was making rugs from old blue jeans. She was an excellent cook and baker. She was a caring and generous person who always seemed to be taking home-baked bread, pie or coffee cake to someone when she visited. She enjoyed listening to polka music, dancing, playing cards and traveling. She was active in Guardian Angels Church and was a member of the Daughters of Isabella. Most of all, Jeanette loved spending time with her family, especially all the grandkids and great grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald (2020), parents, infant son, Allen, brothers and sisters-in-law, Erbin and Blanche LaTour (Bessel), Willie and Betty LaTour (Madeline), sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rose and Lambert Hennen, brother-in-law, Ron Hennen, sister-in-law, Rita Van Sloun.
Survivors include her children, Dale (Nancy) Van Sloun of Chaska, Kathy (Paul) Kelzer of St. Louis Park, Karen (Gary) Jeurissen of Chaska; seven grandchildren, Shane (Ruth) Van Sloun, Chet (Cheri) Van Sloun, Sara (Adam) Wyse, Laura Kelzer, Selena (Patrick) Kes, Zeb (Tina) Jeurissen, Cassi (Troy) Nelson; 17 great grandchildren, Lauren, Chase, Hailey, Elin, Thea, Jori, Adria, Addison, Avery, Carson, Aly, Belle, Chandra, Kylee, Emily, Jacob and Alex; sister-in-law Marian Hennen, brothers-in-law, Norm Van Sloun and Les Bessel; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.