Obituary for Jeanette S. Nelson

Jeanette S. Nelson, age 83, died in Shakopee on February 13, 2022.
She was born to John Frances and Lola (Brummond) Poss on July 14, 1938 in Breckinridge, MN.
Services will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at St. Anthony Cemetery near Mooreton, ND.
She attended Parochial and public schools in Breckinridge and graduated in 1956. She moved to Moorhead, MN and worked as a Surgical Technician for 40 years. She was employed at St. Ansgars Hospital, Moorhead: St. John’s Hospital, Fargo, ND: and St. Luke’s, Hospital, Fargo, ND. She also worked at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls, MN.
She and her husband, Maynard Nelson, were married on February 13, 1988 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Fargo.
She and her husband moved to Shakopee in 1997 and she managed a restaurant for 10 years at the company where her husband was employed. She retired on August 1, 2007.
She is survived by her husband, Maynard Nelson and her three children, Steven (Patty) Schultz, Fargo, Sheldon (Bonnie) Schultz, Prior Lake, Lisa (Kari Larson) Schultz, Maiden Rock, WS; her brother, John (Lucy) Poss, Albuquerque, NM. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Eric (Desiree) Nelson, Fargo and Lana (Brian) ONeil, Houston, TX. and a step great-grandchild, Cayson Howard, Fargo, ND.
She is predeceased by her parents and a sister Bonnie (Ray) Zernhelt, Lisbon, ND.
She was feisty, opinionated, loveable and supportive. She lived a great life thru retirement dancing to old time and country music at senior dances, exercising at the Dakotah! Health club in Prior Lake and eating out with friends.