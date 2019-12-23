Obituary for Jeanne A. Senftner

Jeanne A. Senftner, age 87, of Lonsdale, passed away December 22, 2019.
Preceded in death by her husband, Pat; grandson, John Keimig; parents, Arthur and Alice Turenne, and brother, Art Turenne.
Survived by her children, James (Cynthia), Wendy (Steve) Keimig, Pamela (Joel) Schlader, and John (Lynne); ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Al (Mary) Turenne; also by other loving relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, December 28 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lonsdale. Visitation from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at White Funeral Home, Hwy 19, Lonsdale. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Lonsdale.
White Funeral Home 507-744-2368