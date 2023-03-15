Obituary for Jeanne L. Aanerud

Jeanne L. Aanerud, of Shakopee, passed away on March 6, 2023. Jeanne was born August 24, 1948.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Ruble and her husband, Ron.
She is survived by her mother, Marjory (Raymond) Ruble; fiancé, Allan Eggers; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Dick (Mary Jo) Ruble, Denny (Bonnie) Ruble, Kay (Jake) Froese; her niece and nephews, Renee (Tim) Shimek, Todd (Jenn) Ruble, Alex Caruso-Ruble, and five grand nieces and nephews.
Jeanne was an avid skier, pickleball player, and nature lover. She had a successful career in property management.
A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at 11 a.m. on May 8 at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, located at 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755, with a visitation one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
