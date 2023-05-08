Obituary for Jeanne M. Fahrenkamp

Jeanne M. Fahrenkamp, age 92, of Jordan, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 5, 2023.
A Christian Funeral was held on Wednesday, May 10, at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 100 Sixth Street East, Jordan. Pastor Jeremy Glowicki presided. Jeanne was laid to rest at Spirit Hill Cemetery.
Jeanne Myrtle was born on May 25, 1930, in Louisville Township, MN, to Harry and Alice (Adamson) Quatmann. On July 25, 1948, she married Harvey Fahrenkamp, at East Union Lutheran Church in Carver. Together, they worked side by side farming in Spring Lake, St. Lawrence Township, before purchasing a farm on the Minnesota River bottoms. In 1969, they moved to their final residence in Sand Creek Township.
Eternally missed, Jeanne will be forever loved by children, Claudette (Loren) Fritz, Clyde Fahrenkamp, Bev (Edward) Christopher, Deloria Henderson, Donald Fahrenkamp; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorothy Quatmann; other relatives and friends.
Greeting Jeanne home in Heaven are her husband, Harvey; daughter, Shirley Fahrenkamp; son, Dale Fahrenkamp; grandson, Scott Fahrenkamp; son-in-law, Eugene Schwingler; parents, Harry and Alice and brother, Allan Quatmann
