Obituary for Jeanne M. Foudray

Jeanne Marie Foudray, age 60, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 after a courageous 19-month battle with brain cancer.
Jeanne was born to Donald and Geraldine Tarr on December 20, 1960 in Crosby, MN. She spent her younger years growing up in Shakopee before moving to Edina where she graduated from high school in 1979. Jeanne was an avid gymnast and became a beloved gymnastic coach for many years. Jeanne loved yoga, exercising, and anything that involved being outdoors. She recently had a newfound love for golf, it might have been because she got a hole-in-one in March of 2019 while on vacation in Arizona. Jeanne was known to many as ‘Hazel’ for her obsession with cleaning and others knew her as “cookie monster” for her love for cookies and sweets.
Jeanne married Mark Foudray on September 6, 1980. During their marriage of 40 years they were blessed with two daughters, one son-in-law, and four grandchildren. Jeanne was a loving grandmother and cherished her grandkids more than anything. She enjoyed watching them play sports, performing on stage and riding horses. She created many wonderful memories with her grandchildren.
Jeanne was a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandma, and aunt. She had a contagious smile and welcomed many people into her life as friends.
She is survived by her husband, Mark; and children, Jeanette (Jay) Geisbauer, and Danielle Foudray; her four grandchildren, Tiahna, Kailee, Luke and Charlie; mother, Geraldine Tarr; as well as her sisters and brother, Dianne, David, Dina, Emily and Margaret. Preceding Jeanne in death were her father, Donald Tarr; mother-in-law, Marlene Foudray; and brother-in-law, Jim Greenwood.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 4 from 3 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E. Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass will be Tuesday, January 5 at 11 a.m. at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. **Live streaming of the Mass will be provided by Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne. Private family interment will be held later.
