Obituary for Jeanne McKennon

Jeanne Hecker McKennon, of Prior Lake, went home to Heaven on July 7, 2023, at the age of 98.
A Christian Funeral will be held on Monday, July 17, at 11 a.m. with visitation one-hour prior at the Prior Lake Baptist Church (5690 Credit River Road SE) in Prior Lake. Pastor Stephen Choi will preside, and Jeanne’s grandchildren will act as pallbearers. She will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Prior Lake Baptist Church Missions Fund in Jeanne’s honor.
On June 8, 1925, Jeanne Elizabeth Hecker was born to parents Charles “Harry” and Grayce Hecker. Jeanne grew up in St. Louis, MO. As an only-child, she was happy to live near extended family and enjoyed time spent on the family farm.
After graduating from high school, Jeanne was set up on a blind date with a handsome young soldier named Loren “Mac” McKennon. Their love blossomed quickly. One of the very first gifts Mac gave Jeanne was a pair of roller skates. They spent most weekends roller skating together. Loren and Jeanne exchanged wedding vows at Hope Congregational Church in St. Louis on July 27, 1946. During the war while Loren was deployed, Jeanne worked for Western Union.
Following Mac’s service, he and Jeanne moved around a bit. While in Missouri they started their family. After moving to Texas, they completed their family and raised the 4 children. Jeanne was an excellent homemaker and seamstress; most school pictures showed the boys in mom’s perfectly tailored shirts. The McKennon family was very involved in their church communities. They attended every service, enjoyed playing volleyball, and never missed an ice cream social. Jeanne loved the Lord and passed her strong Christian values onto her children.
Jeanne was a caretaker at heart. She was always there to help anyone in need, so when her aunt fell sick, Jeanne and Mac moved back to St. Louis to care for her. After her passing, they took on a new project in retirement and rehabbed the old family farm. Next, they moved to Minnesota and settled in Prior Lake. They lived there since 1995 and made many dear friends in the community and through the Prior Lake Baptist Church.
Throughout her life, Jeanne was a wonderful wife and mother, but her greatest joy came when she became a grandmother. She quickly became known as “Granny” to everyone in the family. Jeanne was silly, fun, and light-hearted. She never missed a chance to flash a goofy “Granny Face” for the camera. Jeanne truly loved life and her happiness was contagious.
In her spare time, Jeanne enjoyed playing board games and Mexican Train. In later years she loved playing BINGO in her senior communities. She was also a skilled crafter and often gave her creations to family members as gifts. They still enjoy the homemade ornaments and stuffed animals from her. Although Jeanne had many hobbies and interests, the most important things in her life were her family and faith. She was truly blessed with a lifetime of love.
Jeanne will be remembered always by her loving children, Kirk (Jo Ruth) McKennon, Mark McKennon, Brent (Denise) McKennon; son-in-law, Ed Jordan; grandchildren, Nelwyn (Morris) Tarbell, Neal (Jodi) McKennon, Elizabeth McKennon, Rachel McKennon, Aimee McKennon, Amanda McKennon, Derick (Jeannie) McKennon, Sam (Sarah) McKennon and Hailey McKennon; great-grandchildren, Jordan (Megan) Garrett, Austin McKennon, Aubrey McKennon, Averi McKennon, Silas Sinkfield, Kaylee McKennon; great-great-grandkids, Brielle Gill, Jamenson Gill, Mahanaim Garrett, Sophie McKennon; other loving relatives and many dear friends.
Jeanne was greeted in Heaven by her husband, Loren "Mac" McKennon; daughter, Nancy Jordan; grandson, John Jordan; parents, Charles “Harry” and Grayce Hecker.
