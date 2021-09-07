Obituary for Jeannette Zappetillo

Jeannette Zappetillo was a beautifully caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away surrounded by her family at home on August 31, 2021, after an arduous ten month battle with pancreatic cancer. She never let the pain of life’s trials wipe the warm smile off her face or take away her quirky sense of humor. Her generous and hospitable spirit will be remembered by all who knew her.
Jeannette will be forever missed by beloved husband, Gerald Zappetillo; devoted sons, Ron (Charla) Zappetillo and Tony (Nicole) Zappetillo, and dear daughters, Anna Zappetillo, Liz (Jeff) Lewis, and Katie (Jay) Allen. She was the sweetest grandma to 14 grandchildren and will be sorely missed by many other friends and relatives.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 11. Visitation at 10 a.m., one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, please direct sympathy donations to the WELCA scholarship fund at Shepherd of the Lake. In her life, Jeannette was known for her love of sparkles. In her honor, please join in wearing something sparkly as we remember her life.
