Obituary for Jeff Rice

A celebration of life will be held for Jeff Rice on Wednesday, August 25 at 6 p.m. at the Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation in Prior Lake. A time of gathering for friends and family will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.
Jeff Rice, age 78, passed away August 16 at 10:50 p.m. He was born on the 4th of July, 1943 in Minneapolis to Frank and Irene Rice. Jeff called Prior Lake his home for most of his life, although he lived in Cape Coral, FL and Las Vegas, NV as well. He was a successful construction executive working for Ryan Construction, Grand Casino, and Boyd Gaming where he built casinos and superstores. He absolutely loved to hunt and fish, was an avid reader, and had a love-hate relationship with golf. Jeff was an artist at heart, he enjoyed painting wildlife pictures for his friends and family. One of his greatest joys was getting to watch his two grandsons play hockey. Jeff was a man of few words but had a heart of gold. In his later years he experienced multiple health issues and was a warrior until the very end.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Irene Rice; his brother, Greg Rice; and his sister, Vickie Rice.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Kathy; sons, Jeff (Ceci) Rice and Scott (Carrie) Rice; grandsons, Joe and Sam Rice; and his beloved dog, Moose.
