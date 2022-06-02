Obituary for Jeffrey J. Buchtel

Jeffrey John Buchtel , age 61 of Jordan, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Hennepin County Medical Center.
Jeff was born in Shakopee on December 8,1960, the son of Arthur and Helen (Wolf) Buchtel. He was married to Julie Engebretson on April 24, 1987.
Jeff loved the outdoors and being with other people. He was known for his huge smile. He had a willingness to help anyone in need. Jeff adored and supported his nieces and nephews.
Forever loved by his wife, Julie of 35 years, his parents and seven siblings, numerous nieces and nephews and his several godchildren.
Visitation Thursday, June 9 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. followed by a mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 535 Lewis Street, Shakopee.