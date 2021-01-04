Obituary for Jeffrey J. Ries

On Friday, December 11, 2020, Jeffrey Jay Ries passed away at the age of 59, at his home in Cambridge, MN.
Jeff was born March 18, 1961 in Mineral Wells, TX and was the oldest son of George and Clareen Ries. He was married to Karen Ries in 1984 in Shakopee and they raised two beautiful daughters, Jessica and Michelle. Jeff retired from Certainteed in 2015 and moved to northern Minnesota where he could fish and enjoy nature. He moved to Cambridge in 2018 to be closer to his daughters and grandchildren.
Jeff was a fisherman, ice fisherman, motorcycle rider, snowmobiler, golfer and hockey player and enjoyed having a good time with friends and family and spending time outdoors. Jeff was a gentle soul who was quick to laugh - even at himself. He enjoyed life and having fun. A favorite story he would tell included his adventure showing off at high school by riding his bike by a school bus full of kids when he was popping a wheelie and suddenly having the front tire fly off his bike. He laughed as he told the story and recalled how he wiped out in front of everybody because he didn’t have a front tire – so much for showing off! Jeff happily laughed at himself while he told the story. Jeff and his laughter will be missed by his family and friends.
Jeff is survived by his parents; his siblings, Greg, Bob, Suzanne and Tom; his daughters, Jessica and Michelle; his grandsons, Hunter, Conner, Tyler, Mason, and Spencer.