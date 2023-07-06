Obituary for Jeffrey "Jeff" Wells Bolkcom

Jeffrey "Jeff" Wells Bolkcom, age 59, died after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease and essential tremors on Friday, June 30, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 16 at 3 p.m., with a gathering starting at 1 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake. A private family interment will be held at Credit River Cemetery. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in Jeffs memory by the family.
Jeff was born on August 31, 1963, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park to Floyd and Delcine Bolkcom. He was a lifelong resident of Prior Lake and attended Prior Lake High School. Jeff was the owner and operator of a window washing business, Bolkcom & Son, for more than 30 years. His love of cleaning windows stemmed from the clients Jeff met over the decades.
Jeff married the love of his life, Jeanne Henzler, on October 31, 1987, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Prior Lake. They were blessed with two loving children, Ashley and Mitchell.
Jeff was dedicated to his family, always there with a lesson or a joke. He made friends everywhere he went. This made every trip to town or Lakeville Target a 3-hour tour.
Jeff was a former member of the Prior Lake Rotary Club and the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce.
Jeff had a strong, yet simple, faith. He found God in everyday life, and he is with God and without pain now.
Jeff loved being a husband, a dad, and a grandpa. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jeanne; daughter, Ashley (Justin) Hines; son, Mitchell Bolkcom; granddaughters, Elouise and Reese Hines.
He is preceded in death by father, Floyd Bolkcom; mother Delcine (Siebert) Bolkcom and brother Ricky Lee Bolkcom.
