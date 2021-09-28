Obituary for Jeffrey L. Carroll

Jeffrey Lynn Carroll, age 69, of Carver, passed away at home September 13, 2021, in the arms of his wife and surrounded by his children following years of declining health.
Prayer Service was held on Saturday, September 18, 1 p.m. with visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. all at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska.
He is survived by his wife, Luanne; children, Kasie (John Hennes) Carroll of Belle Plaine, Tim (Mandy) Carroll of Brainerd, Christopher (Natalie Nielsen) Carroll of Apple Valley; grandchildren, Jackson Carroll, Elle and James Hennes, Ethan and Elliot Carroll; brothers, Garold (Patty) Welby of Fern Creek, KY, Rick (Karen) of Little Elm, TX, Jimmy (Daisy) of Salisbury, NC. Further survived by his mother-in-law, Betty Barthel of Albertville; brother-in law, Danny Barthel, Albertville; sister-in-laws, Patti (John) Jaeb, Karen (David) Dehmer, of St. Michael, Jean (Tim) Lauth of Comstock WI, Jean Barthel of, Albertville, Julie Spartz of Maple Grove.
Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Gladys Rohrabaugh, Beresford SD; sisters, LuAnn Bowman, Sioux City IA, Julie Wermerson, Madison SD; father-in-law, Alroy Barthel; brothers-in-law, Tom Barthel, and Chuck Spartz.
Jeff was a former employee of Yellow Freight and member Teamsters Local 120. He also proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.