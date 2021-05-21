Obituary for Jeffrey O. Loewenhagen

Jeffrey Oliver “Jeff” Loewenhagen, age 68, of Savage, passed away May 9, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family.
Jeff was born on November 17, 1952 in La Crosse, WI. After spending his formative years in Woodstock, IL he returned to La Crosse, where he met his future wife, Julie (née Ritter), while in high school. He attended the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse and Viterbo University, earning his degree in Chemistry in 1976. Jeff and Julie married in 1976 after graduation. A few years later, they moved to Watsonville, CA before settling in Savage, MN in 1987.
Jeff worked for many years in the printed circuit industry, before spending the final years of his career working for the city of Savage. Jeff loved airplanes and flying (but not commercially!) so much so that he could tell you the make of a plane flying overhead by the sound of its engine. He often joked that he was plagued with too many interests, though he was truly something of a renaissance man: occasional woodworker and carpenter, incidental mechanic, aspiring options trader, and amateur physicist and philosopher, Jeff also had a talent for painting and a gifted ear for music. He enjoyed spending time on or near the water and dreamed of retiring to Key West.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Betty Loewenhagen and is survived by his wife and best friend Julie, daughter Elyse Shand, son-in-law Aron Shand, son Josh Loewenhagen and grandchildren Mason and Nora Shand, as well as brothers William (Karen) Loewenhagen and Richard (Elsa) Loewenhagen, sister Kathie La Grander, and several nephews and nieces.
The family will be holding a private service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent directly to the family or in care of Crescent Tide Funeral and Cremation, 774 Transfer Rd, St. Paul, MN 55114.