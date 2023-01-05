Obituary for Jeffrey R. Darby

Jeffrey R. Darby, age 58, of Shakopee, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Shakopee.
Jeff was born in Shakopee, on June 13, 1964, the son of Richard and Jean (Geis) Darby. He attended Shakopee High School, and his hobbies included golfing and hunting.
Jeff is survived by his parents, Richard and Jean; sister, Ronda (Robert) Dessin; niece, Emily; nephew, Cody (fiancée, McKenzie Johnson); great-niece, Isabella; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation Saturday, January 7 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Prayer Service at 11 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Burial at Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
