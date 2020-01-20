Obituary for Jeffrey S. Bruha

Jeffrey S. Bruha, passed away on January 16, 2020 following a 14 month battle against ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). Jeff passed away at his home in Prior Lake, at the age of 58.
Jeff was born on July 21, 1961 in La Crosse, WI. Jeff was a retired Search and Rescue “S.A.R” and Hospital Corpsman of the United States Navy and Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).
He was avid admirer of watching his children run, the outdoors, The Eagles, the Minnesota Gophers and Vikings. He was incredibly smart and had an abundance of knowledge, far beyond the average person. He could diagnosis a patient, on the television show House, in less than four minutes.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Julie Bruha, and two children, Lauren (Nicholas Harrison) and Stephen Bruha; family dog, Nala; as well as his parents, Jim and Carolyn Bruha; brothers, Jim, Rich (Linda) and Paul Bruha; sister, Tammy Cochrane, and nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, nephew, Christopher Bruha, and beloved dog, Zeta.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation in Prior Lake. Private burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.