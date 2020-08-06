Obituary for Jen Gilbertson

Jen Gilbertson, age 50, of Prior Lake, passed away from heart failure on her 50th birthday at her home on July 27, 2020.
Born in Monroe, WI on July 27, 1970, parents Roger and Colleen Mahlkuch celebrated the birth of their daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth Mahlkuch. From a young age, Jen demonstrated her creativity. Following her graduation in 1988 from Monroe High School, Jen furthered her education at Stout University. Its here she earned her B.A in Graphic Design which lead her to finding her passion in life. After college, Jen interned in the Twin Cities where she focused on mass multi-media printing. As digital design became more prevalent, Jen decided she was ready to be her own boss. Along with her sister Katee, Jen started Bling Bandits, with their slogan—Where Bikers Meet Yoga. Later on, she created her own design business, Jamin Graphics (J represents for Jen, AM represents for Sam and IN represents for Calvin). It was through her business that Jen formed many close friendships often helping to promote her business and several other businesses around the Twin City metro area.
At times it was difficult fulfilling every role in a small business, but Jen wouldnt have it any other way. She was charismatic and determined, with grin on her face, sleeves rolled up - SHE DID IT!!!
While Jen was a hard-working gal, she always placed her family first and foremost. In 1995 Jen was married to Jim Gilbertson and they were blessed with two sons, Sam and Cal. The family enjoyed being outdoorsbiking, golfing, and especially boating on Prior Lake. Jen was a loving, supportive mother who coached soccer and track plus attended countless lacrosse games. Her love of family extended beyond her boys though. She was a thoughtful daughter, sister, and aunt. Putting her DIY (Do-It-Yourself) and design skills to use, Jen often showed her love through her art. Recently, with the help of her sons, Jen fixed up a pedal boat for her nephew Macs birthday, complete with stylized decals, named Macs Magical Ride.
There was nothing more important to Jen than her family, her fondest memories going to Monroe, WI her hometown especially Cheese Days plus Lake Kegonsa in Stoughton, Wisconsin where Rogers Waterpark came alive.
Jen was energetic, witty, and always on the go. The only time she took a break from the action was to walk her dog Ellie who was her loving companion and soulmate. Jens smile, laughter, and selfless acts will always be remembered by those who love her.
Jen is survived by her sons, Sam and Cal and their dad, Jim; parents, Roger and Colleen Mahlkuch; sister, Katee (Michael "Dewy") Dupont; nephew and godson, Mac; multitude of loving aunts, uncles, friends, co-workers and classmates.
Jen is greeted in Heaven by her maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Mary Dunphy; paternal grandparents, Ralph and Sylvia Mahlkuch.
Jen will forever be a reminder of goodness that resides in all of our hearts, and will be deeply missed by all who had the fortune to know her and her beautiful smile.
LOVE YOU MOST, JEN-JEN
Best Mom Ever
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior on Saturday, August 8 at the Islandview Association, 15755 Skyline Ave. NW, Prior Lake. Friends are invited to remain at the Association following the service to continue celebrating Jens life. Pastor Diana Hunstad will preside and urnbearers will be Jens sons. She will be laid to rest at Spring Lake Cemetery in Prior Lake at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used to establish a memorial fund for her sons.