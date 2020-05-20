Obituary for Jenna M. Simon

Jenna Marie Simon, of Prior Lake, peacefully passed away on May 17, 2020 surrounded by family.
There will be a visitation held at White Funeral Home (20134 Kenwood Tr. (Hwy 50) Lakeville) (952.469.2723) on Friday, May 22 from 1 to 7 p.m. Service will be held at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Prior Lake on Saturday, May 23 for immediate family only due to covid19 restrictions. We are truly heart broken by this.
Jenna was born in Shakopee, MN on July 25, 1991 to Pat and Lynn Simon. She grew up in Prior Lake with sister, Bryanna and attended St. Michael’s Catholic School k-8 grade and Prior Lake High School. Jenna and many of her classmates were lifelong friends.
Jenna's family and friends meant the world to her. She was blessed with many cousins and spent many days with them on the farms in Iowa to boating on Prior Lake. Growing up, Jenna participated in basketball, softball, volleyball and golf. During these years she worked for the Park and Rec programs in town. After high school, Jenna attended Mankato State University where she received her bachelor's degree in Park and Rec Leisure. After graduating Mankato, she took a job at the local YMCA, where she became a family coordinator. Jenna truly loved working at the YMCA. She loved her kids and her co-workers became her family.
Jenna was always up for an adventure whether that meant going to a concert, Twin's home opener or a vacation. She would always be the first one in the car or her bags packed. One of her most memorable adventures was with her aunt Lisa and cousin Tyler when they went sky diving together.
In Spring of 2019 Jenna was diagnosed with stage IV Ovarian Cancer. She was a warrior; her strength was stronger than all of us combined and loved like no one else. Jenna’s journey was not an easy one, but she never let anyone know that.
Grandpa Jerry wrapped his arms around Jenna on Sunday morning and brought her to Heaven.
Jenna is survived by her Parents; Patrick and Lynn. Sister Bryanna and Brother in Law Jimmy White. Grandparents; Nancy Simon and John & Carol Schoeller. Aunts and Uncles; Michael (Shelly) Simon, Gail (Kevin) McCormick, Sanna (Chuck) Feldman, Billy (Jenny) Simon, Lisa (Paul) Nei, John (Kirsten) Schoeller. Cousins; Ashley (Kory), Jamie (Phil), Tommy (Steph), David (Shauna), Tyler, Kayla (Kirk), Connor, Ryan, Case, Jack, Carson, Isabel, Jayden, Grace, and William. Also by so many friends.
For memorial contributions, the family has decided to donate a bench in honor of Jenna.