Obituary for Jennifer A. Myhre

Jennifer Ann Myhre, age 34, of Eden Prairie, formerly of Chaska, died on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Dungarvin Group Homes, Eden Prairie, after a courageous 11 year battle with Huntington’s disease.
Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 9, 12 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Private inurnment will take place later in Eveleth, MN.
Jennifer was born July 23, 1985 in Virginia, MN, to Rod and Debra (Carlson) Myhre, one of three children. Jennifer graduated from Chaska High School in 2003. She was a server at different restaurants at various locations and most recently had worked at MRCI in Chaska for three years and at Ally Company with people with disabilities.
She loved to travel, with Mexico, California and Las Vegas being her favorites. She loved being with her daughter, Victoria and was strong-willed and a fighter.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Debra, and brother, David.
Survivors include her daughter, Victoria; father, Rodney (Christine) Myhre of Chaska; brother, Christopher of Chaska; father of her daughter, Marcus (Anna) Semilus of White Bear Lake; step brothers, Sean O’Donnell and his son, Conner of Minneapolis, Ryan O’Donnell of New York; step sisters, Karra O’Donnell and her son Collin of New York, Kimberly (John) Lawton and their son, William of New York; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements were with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.