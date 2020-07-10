Obituary for Jennifer B. Eckers

Jennifer Beth (Spetz) Eckers, "Jenn", age 51, of Shakopee, passed away on April 6, 2020.
Survived by husband, Scott; children, Holly and Danny; parents, Jack and Paula Spetz; brother, Jason Spetz.
Visitation was Thursday, July 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home; 1220-3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Funeral Services were Friday, July 24 at 11 a.m. at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Dr., Excelsior. Please visit www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com to sign up to attend the funeral as attendance is limited. Jenn’s Party will be an open house at Turtles Social Centre, 112 Lewis St. S., Shakopee, Friday, July 24, from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All are welcome.