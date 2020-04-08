Obituary for Jennifer B. Eckers

Jennifer Beth (Spetz) Eckers, "Jenn", age 51 of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home with family.
Jenn was born on February 26, 1969 in Minneapolis, the daughter of Jack and Paula (Eckenberg) Spetz. She married Scott Eckers on May 6, 2000 at Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka.
Jenn was always a positive person who loved to smile. She loved attending her children’s sporting events and other activities, and never missed one. Jenn put a stamp on many peoples lives and her positive attitude was infectious. During the four year fight with Cancer, Jenn never gave up. Every day she kept the “Faith is always stronger than fear” belief.
Jenn is survived by her husband, Scott; children, Holly and Danny; parents, Jack and Paula Spetz; brother, Jason Spetz.
Services to celebrate Jenn’s life will be held on a future date, with memorial service at St. John's Lutheran Church in Shakopee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to either Frauenshuh Cancer Center or The Mayo Clinic Cancer Research.
