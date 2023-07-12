Obituary for Jennifer L. Caughron

Jennifer Lynn Caughron, age 37, of Eau Claire, WI, formerly of Chanhassen, passed away suddenly on June 29, 2023.
Jenn overcame great obstacles, including end stage liver disease at a young age. In 2010 she received a living donor transplant, with her older brother James as the donor. She worked in retail, mall security and convenience store management.
Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Donald and Alberta Marfell, and by an infant brother, Jonathan.
Survived by her parents, Joan and John Caughron, Jr. of Chanhassen; brothers, James (Megan) of Carver and Jeremy of Chanhassen; paternal grandparents, John Sr. and Sondra Caughron and Diane and Galen Clark; a niece and nephew; aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved dog, Tyson.
Visitation was Tuesday, July 18, 4 to 7 p.m., Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home, Eden Prairie Chapel, 7625 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie. Chapel Service was Wednesday, July 19, 11 a.m., Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home, Eden Prairie Chapel, 7625 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie. Interment at Eden Prairie Cemetery.
Memorial preferences: Chippewa Humane Association or M Health Fairview Chronic Disease Fund.