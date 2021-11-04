Obituary for JeNola D. Panning

JeNola “Jenny” Dorothy (Meyer) Panning, age 94, of Chaska, died peacefully on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 11 a.m. (lunch to follow) with visitation 10 to 11 a.m. all at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fourth and Oak Street, Chaska. The inurnment will be (following lunch) at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. John's Lutheran Church or Auburn Manor in Chaska.
Jenny was born September 7, 1927 in Green Isle, MN, to August and Leonora (Klancke) Meyer, one of seven children. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, and attended school in Green Isle. On August 3, 1947, she married Merlin Panning at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. They had four children. Jenny has been a resident of Chaska since 1967 and an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chaska. In her early years she farmed and later retired from Control Data after 15 years of employment. She was a member of the St. John’s Ladies Aid and the Red Hat Society. She volunteered at Auburn Manor and helped with Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed attending activities at the Lodge in Chaska, and loved bingo, arts and crafts, painting her birdhouses, her flower arrangements and was an excellent decorator. She loved spending time at her lake home with Merlin and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her favorite color was green!
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Merlin; son, Scott; granddaughter, Briana; brothers, Vince Meyer (Marion Anderson), Augie Meyer (Caroline); sisters, Mickey “Delores” (John) Ahlin, Arlene (Harry) Howe, Eunice Smith; sister-in-law, Arlene Meyer, brothers-in-law, Gerald Pieper, Victor Schmidt.
Survivors include her children, Craig (Patty) Panning of Richfield, Rick (LuAnn) Panning of Chaska, Jody (Dan) Ryan of Sammamish, WA, daughter-in-law Julie (Tim) Koebnick of Litchfield; grandchildren, Brittany Panning, Chance Panning, Brian (Stacey) Panning, Hunter Panning, MaKena (Justin) Bergeron, Reghan Panning, Olivia Ryan and Madeline Ryan; great grandchild, Sylar Panning; brother, Mike Meyer of Maple Lake; brother-in-law, Dave Smith of Burnsville; sisters-in-law, Darlene Pieper of Hamburg, Harriet Schmidt of Hutchinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.