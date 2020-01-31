Obituary for Jerald R. Anderson

Jerald “Jerry” Robert Anderson, age 66, of Eden Prairie, passed away on January, 29 peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family.
Jerry was born in Minneapolis to Charles and Lael Anderson on April 9, 1953. He owned and operated Anderson Dent and Detail for many years before passing on the family business to his eldest son and then becoming a Realtor. Above all, Jerry treasured his family. He instilled a love of the outdoors and fishing into his family by establishing an annual tradition of spending the week of the 4th of July, at Sunny Beach Camp on Rainy Lake in Canada.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Tracey Anderson; his six children and spouses, Ryan (Carolyn) Anderson, Aaron (Sam) Anderson, Danika Randby, Ashley (Luke) Teigland, Keri (Jared) Lindquist and Lindsey Anderson; his 11 grandchildren, Isabelle, Catherine, Natalie, Moana, Ella, Ava, Sohpia, Olivia, Jackson, Kennedy, and Kinley; his five siblings; Rick, Tom, Jeff, Mitch, and Cristi.
Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7 at St. Hubert's Church in Chanhassen. Funeral service to immediately follow with a luncheon after. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Midwest Animal Rescue & Services.
Huber Funeral & Cremation Services, Eden Prairie
www.huberfunerals.com, 952-949-4970