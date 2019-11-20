Obituary for Jere Phillips

Jere Phillips, age 68, passed away November 18 of 2019, after a short battle with lung cancer.
Jere Norman Phillips was born on September 20, 1951 in Milaca, MN, to Merlin and Helen (Larsen) Phillips. Jere was the youngest of four boys.
Memorial Service will be held on November 25 at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church (3611 North Berens Road NW) in Prior Lake.
Jere attended school from Kindergarten through high school in Milaca graduating in 1969. He played football, basketball and baseball in high school. He was in student council and class president in 11th grade. He spent summers on his uncle Vern Ablard's farm. He worked at the Nicks/Dicks Standard Service gas station in Milaca throughout high school.
After high school he attended St. Cloud State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Finance in 1974. For some time he lived with his brother Merl and family and attended St. Thomas working toward a Masters degree. After graduating from college, he started his first job working for the Minneapolis School District. He worked there until Jere and Linda were married June 17, 1978. Right after they were married, they moved to Little Falls, MN where Jere took a job as the Business Manager for the Little Falls School District. Jere and Linda have two daughters, Brooke born in 1981, and Megan born in 1983.
In 1984 he started working for the Sauk Rapids School District. An opportunity came for him to move to Prior Lake as the Business Manager for the Prior Lake School District so the family moved to Prior Lake in 1989.
Jere and Linda enjoyed road trips in the summer to the east and west coasts and many places in between. Many weekends were spent camping with family and friends and at the Cabin. Vacations were during spring break mostly to Florida and graduation trips to Jamaica and Ixtapa, Mexico.
Jere enjoyed golfing and would play as often as possible and played in golf leagues. He became a member of the Lucky 11 Hunting Cabin. He enjoyed deer hunting every year. Family traditions were established going to the cabin every year for Memorial weekend fishing and New Years for snowmobiling and the New Years Eve bonfire, good country fun.
Jere is preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Helen Phillips; brother, Merl and his wife Marcella; and his sister-in-law, Carol Phillips; sister and brother-in law, Phyllis and John Rust; sister-in-law, Joyce Timmer; sister and brother-in law, Carolyn and Warren Kamstra; brother-in-law, Randy Godeke.
Jere is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughters, Brooke (Joe) Hemenway of Mahtomedi, MN and grandchildren, Finn, Reed and Freya; and daughter, Megan (Mike) Schmit of Richfield and grandchildren Norah and Avery; brothers, Jim (Susan) Phillips of DesMoines, IA; Don Phillips of Spring, TX; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.