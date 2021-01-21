Obituary for Jerilynn "Cookie" Wilking

Jerilynn "Cookie" Wilking, age 78, of Shakopee, passed away on January 3, 2021.
A private Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, January 24 at 2 p.m. with a public visitation beginning at 12 p.m. all at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, Shakopee. Friends can livestream the funeral service at Jerilynns Funeral (Meeting ID: 990 4397 5297 Passcode: 294191). She will be laid to rest at Valley Cemetery in Shakopee.
Throughout her life, Cookie was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. A caring woman, she was always more concerned about her family and friends than herself. Along with her husband Jerry, the Wilking family ran Pine Ridge Stables in Shakopee for almost 50 years. During this time, she worked hard and supported those around her. Everyone who knew Cookie understood what it means to be loved unconditionally and accepted exactly as you are.
Cookie is deeply missed by her loving children, Julie Wilking, Jason (Jami) Wilking, Jodi Wilking and Jaime (Jim) Clark; grandkids, Clay, Reese, Wyatt, Paige, Jorian, Cullen and Hadley; siblings, Sondra (Ronnie) Von Arb, Tom (Nan) Miller, Joan (Jerry) Stalberger, John Miller, Doug Miller and Dan (Val) Miller; sister-in-law, Sharon Miller; other loving relatives and friends.
Cookie was greeted in Heaven by her husband, Jerald Jerry Lee Wilking; parents, George and Corrine Miller; brother, Bruce Miller.
Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder
Funeral & Cremation, Shakopee.