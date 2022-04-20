Obituary for Jerome A. Neisen

Jerome A. Neisen, 'Jerry' aka Nipper, age 73, of Jordan, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Jerry proudly served in the United States Army and lived a full life surrounded by a large family, good friends and many beloved animals.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Lisa; sons, John (Emily) and Aaron (Raquel) Clark; grandchildren, Vida and Blakeley; 10 siblings, Judi (Larry) Moonen, Joyce Christensen, Jane Lee, Janet (Mark) Alland, Julie (Jim) Palmersheim, Jeff (Lori) Neisen, Joe (Becky) Neisen, Juane (Mike) Heitz, Jean (Pat) Schneider, Joan (Mark) Skelly; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, 42 grandnieces and grandnephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his father and mother, Theodore and Janice Neisen; brothers, Jack and Jim; brothers-in-law, Don Lee and Bruce Christensen.
Visitation Thursday, April 21, from 4 to 8 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, MN, 952-445-2755. Visitation also Friday, April 22, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Parish of Saints Joachim & Anne Catholic Church, in the Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. S., Shakopee, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. *Livestreaming of the Mass will be provided by The Parish of Saints Joachim & Anne* Interment, with full military honors provided by the Jordan Veteran's Honor Guard, will be held at Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Luncheon, to continue Celebrating Jerry's Life, will be held at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church, 15850 Marystown Rd, Shakopee.
