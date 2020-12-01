Obituary for Jeron Pint

Jeron Pint, age 76, of Jordan, entered eternal life on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jordan on Thursday, December 3 at 11 a.m. Father Neil Bakker will preside and Jerons wife, Marilyn, will act as his urnbearer.
Friends can live stream the service by visiting the churchs website and clicking on the live streaming tab. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be distributed by Jerons family in his memory.
On June 16, 1944, Jeron Andrew Pint, was born on the family farm near St. Benedicts to parents, Joseph and Alma (Steinhoff) Pint. He was the third of eight children. From a young age, Jeron knew the importance of family. Always active, he could be found outdoors with his brothers or playing baseball with the St. Benedict Saints. Later, Jeron took on the role of scorekeeper at baseball games. His youth was filled with good memoriesspending time with family, hunting, fishing, and working hard on the family farm.
Along with his siblings, Jeron attended country school at St. Benedicts and later attended New Prague High School. After his graduation, Jeron joined the Army National Guard and began a 40-year career with MVE (Minnesota Valley Engineering) later known as Chart Industries. Before officially retiring, he also worked at Jordan Transformer. No matter where he worked, Jeron made friends. Working was never difficult for him because he had good people beside him.
In his free time, Jeron enjoyed dancing. It was at the New Prague Ballroom that he met Marilyn Gregory of Jordan. The two simply knew they were meant to be together. On October 26, 1968 Jeron and Marilyn were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan. Despite it being pheasant season, they still managed to get the entire family to attend!
Jeron and Marilyn were blessed with 52 years together. Their years were filled with laughter, love, and countless games of Sheepshead with family. They often joked that Jeron teaching Marilyn cards was part of their marriage ceremony. Jeron loved his family deeply and shared his pastimes with them. For 52 years, Jeron and Marilyn were joined during their summer vacation by their siblings, nieces, and nephews at Lake Edward near Brainerd.
In recent years as his health declined, Jeron felt privileged to have his family by his side, especially his nieces and nephews. In his last days, Jeron often asked Marilyn, where are my other children today? He lovingly referred to his brother Marlins children Deb, Julie, Amanda, Andrew and Joe as his own. Jeron was an amazing uncle. He had a special relationship with all his nieces and nephews. They knew they were loved even when he joked the best part was being able to send them home after day together.
Throughout life, Jeron was a kind and good-humored man. He was always willing to help others and appreciated when they did the same. Jeron is forever loved and missed by his wife, Marilyn; siblings, David (Joan) Pint, Earl (Judy) Pint, Lois (Jim) Giesen, Marlin (Ruth) Pint, Lori Moylan, Adele Pint; brother-in-law, Ken Palma; many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jeron is greeted in Heaven by his parents; sister, Jayne Palma; nephew, Chuckie Giesen.
