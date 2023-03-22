Obituary for Jerry M. Hadac

Jerry M. Hadac, age 91, of Prior Lake, entered eternal life on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 31, at 11 a.m, with visitation from 9 to 10:45 a.m, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Jerry will be laid to rest at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred and will be distributed in his memory.
Jerry (Sonny) was born to Jerry L. and Emma (Simacek) Hadac on April 21, 1931. Jerry was raised in New Prague during the depression era, which left a lasting impression on him. He was particularly proud of his Czech heritage and his strong Catholic faith.
From an early age Jerry developed a strong interest in music, which became a lifelong passion. While he played the trumpet and harmonica, his favorite instrument was the Button Accordion.
After graduation, Jerry enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at the Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, TX.
Upon return from service, Jerry fell in love and married his classmate, Helen (Rose) Holden on August 27, 1955, at St. Thomas Catholic Church. They were blessed with six children, Doug, Mike, Kathy, Jean, Jeff, and Carolyn. The family activities centered around camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, and spending time at the lake. Jerry was also active in his grandchildren’s lives and loved attending their events and activities.
Jerry worked 20 years at Continental Machines and then his entrepreneurial spirit took over and he started Hadac Realty Inc. Jerry and Rose successfully operated Hadac Realty Inc. together for 21 years. Supplementing the real estate business, Jerry started a bait shop which became popular in the area. The downtown Prior Lake bait shop was a family business, which required involvement by all family members. Jerry and Rose retired in 2000 and traveled the country.
He loved listening to Old Time Music, particularly each afternoon on KCHK Radio. Jerry was the resident Euchre King and pool shark and would request guests participate during every visit. Jerry was the favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews and his charismatic personality will be remembered by all.
His is survived by his loving children, Doug Hadac, Mike Hadac, Kathy (Bob) Vohnoutka, Jean (Dave) Munson, Jeff (Jody) Hadac, Carolyn (Rick) Zurn; grandchildren, Katie, Bryan, Matt, Annie, Mekenna, Ali, Caddie, Ryan, Jenna, Brooke and Emily Hadac; great grandson, Ruairi; sister; Patricia Volsted; brother-in-law, Joe (Amy) Holden; sister-in-law, Maxine Holden; other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rose; daughter-in-law, Bonnie; parents Jerry and Emma; siblings, Ronald (Corrine) and Leroy Hadac, and brother-in-law, Robert Volsted.
