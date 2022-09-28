Obituary for Jerry Roach

Jerry Roach, age 87, of Prior Lake, entered eternal life on September 24, 2022.
A visitation will be Thursday, September 29, 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 30, at 11 a.m., with a visitation 10 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake. Internment at Credit River Cemetery.
On March 5, 1935, in Minneapolis, MN, parents Frank and Catherine (Lyons) Roach celebrated the birth of their third son, Jerome Michael. He was raised on the family farm near Fish Lake, while forming a strong interest in sports, which Jerry carried throughout his life. After graduating from Prior Lake High School, he continued farming and driving school bus for Prior Lake students. Jerry later worked at K-Mart Warehouse and after retiring drove for Anderson School Bus.
Jerry married Lorraine Slater on June 8, 1957, at St. Theresas Catholic Church, in St. Paul. They were blessed with 65 years together. Jerry and Lorraine instilled important values in their four children pray often, work hard, and stay focused on family. As a family they enjoyed camping and Sunday afternoon drives. As a couple, Jerry and Lorraine loved to travel here in the states and abroad.
Jerrys abiding faith guided him in life. In moments of happiness and difficulty, he placed his trust in God. Jerry is loved and missed by his wife, Lorraine; children, Colleen (Franco) Beuch, Patti (Trace) Birno, Mike Roach, and Kevin Roach; grandchildren, Nathan (Meredith Noreen) Birno and Alex (Alexa) Birno; other loving relatives and friends.
Preceded by parents; brothers, Father Francis J. Roach and James Roach.
