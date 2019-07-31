Obituary for Jesse Coghill

Jesse Coghill, lifelong resident of Jordan, passed away at the age of 92.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, August 8 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one-hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 2nd St. E., Jordan. Jesse will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Jordan. Father Neil Bakker will preside.
On August 24, 1926, Jesse Francis Coghill was born at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee to parents, Donald and Elizabeth Coghill. He was the fourth of eight children. Jesse's childhood instilled a love of nature, he longed to be outside, walking in the fields or fishing on Sand Creek.
Jesse attended St. John's Catholic Elementary School and Jordan High School. A few years before his graduation, Jesse's family was faced with hardship, the death of his father Donald. A hardworking person, Jesse took over the family farm to support his mother and three younger sisters.
As a young man, Jesse met LaVerne Picha of New Prague. They crossed paths a few times before they began dating, once Jesse removed a thorn from LaVerne's barefoot, another time he helped when LaVerne and her brother had car troubles. On August 5, 1950 at St. John the Baptist, Jesse and LaVerne exchanged wedding vows with Jesse's brother, Father Elstan Coghill OFM, presiding. They settled on the Coghill farm and raised their family.
For many years, Jesse was dedicated to farming. After he retired, when Jesse was asked what his greatest pleasure in life was, he replied, The farm, the independence of being out in the middle of it and not next to anybody else, and now freedom. I’m not running the farm anymore and that gives me freedom to write, to enjoy good music and good food.
In retirement, Jesse and LaVerne traveled throughout America and even visited England, Ireland, and Scotland to explore their heritage. Inspired by nature and his experiences in life, Jesse began to write poetry in his later years. Along with LaVerne, Jesse would perform music at Valley View Nursing Home and other places. A man of deep faith, Jesse was an usher and greeter at St. John the Baptist for many years.
Jesse is loved and missed by his children, Bruce (Doris Plocher) Coghill, Shiela (Thomas Tamaro) Coghill, Mark Elliott Coghill; sister, Joan Lyrek; other relatives and friends.
After a month of declining health, Jesse is reunited in Heaven with his wife, LaVerne, who passed on June 6, 2019. He is also greeted by his daughter-in-law, Sheryl Coghill; parents, Donald and Elizabeth; brother, Reverend Elstan Coghill OMF; sisters, Blanche (Joe) Fahey, Mary (Jess) Barry, Helen Coghill, Barbara (Ed) Polingo; brothers-in-law, Raymond Lyrek, Vernon (Iris) Picha and Virgil (Ona) Picha.
Arrangements with
Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, Jordan.