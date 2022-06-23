Obituary for Jill Huettel

Jill Huettel passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
She grew up in Northbrook, IL, and was a lifelong White Sox fan. She moved to Minneapolis, to attend the University of Minnesota where she obtained her bachelor’s degree. She was well respected by her colleagues in the telecommunications industry, where she spent the bulk of her professional life. She was also an active volunteer with the Minnesota Valley Humane Society and the secretary of her local chapter of the National Organization for Women.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Jo and Bob; and her brother, Jonathon.
She is survived by two brothers, Guy and Todd; her children, Meghan and Cormick; their father, Paul; her son-in-law, Joshua; her daughter-in-law, Brittany; her grandchildren, Emmiline and Woodrow; her partner, Rob, and his children, Sarah and Nick.
A celebration of Jill’s life will be held at the pavilion at 15755 Skyline Ave NW in Prior Lake on Saturday, June 25 from 1 to 4 p.m.