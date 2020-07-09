Obituary for Jim Karl

Jim Karl, age 80, of Jordan, passed peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Kingsway Retirement Living, in Belle Plaine.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 17 at 2 p.m., with a time of gathering starting at 12:30 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 833 South Marschall Road, Shakopee. Guests can zoom the service by using the following link and information: Meeting ID: 963 4475 6512 / Password: 314947 ; https://zoom.us/j/96344756512?pwd=cG11SG1aTXVlOTlRcm9FdnhWVjZuZz09 Jim will be laid to rest at St. John Calvary Cemetery, in Jordan, immediately following the service.
James Albert was born on February 27, 1940, in Jordan, to parents Albert and Lucille (Mertens) Karl. He was first of three children, growing up along the banks of the Sand Creek in Jordan, with sisters Joan and Pat. As a young boy, Jim took a strong interest to the outdoors. He and his pals spent countless hours fishing the Mill Pond and the falls. They also did a lot of small game hunting and trapping. With Jim’s grandpa living just down the street on a farm, he learned how to work and train the horses quite well. Jim attend St. John Catholic Grade School and graduated from Jordan High School in 1958.
Working various jobs at first, Jim accepted a position at a newly founded company in Shakopee. Midland Container (now known as Anchor Glass). He started as a piler and through Jim’s 33-year career, he spent the last many years as the shift supervisor, before retiring. Jim then worked part time at Knox Lumber Yard and for nearly five decades, he spent summers at Graves Lakes Resort, in Remer, MN, as a part of the Branstad Family and helping with day to day operations.
Jim married Phyllis “Tootie” Malz on April 23, 1960, at St. John Catholic Church, in Jordan. They were blessed with two children, Lori and Jamie. As a family, they enjoyed camping and exploring the local sights.
Jim’s love for fishing deepened, with Lori and Jamie many times tagging along. They either fished alongside of him or sat quietly eating some candy. Jim and Tootie eventually went their separate ways in life. He then married Sharon Koppi on September 15, 1979. From his union, they welcomed Ryan and Kelsey. Jim’s love for camping, fishing, and hunting continued, with them joining him. Unfortunately, he and Sharon parted ways in 1998.
Jim never sat idle. His hands were always busy, holding a fishing rod or a jiggle stick. Jim was content working in the vegetable garden and spending numerous hours canning the fruits of his labor. He loved cooking and trying new recipes. Jim loved deer and grouse hunting with family and friends in Wildwood, MN, for decades. Later in life, he was an amazing woodworker. Jim loved building birdhouses, canoe shelfs, cabin planters and so much more. Often, he was the one cutting and preparing the masterpiece and Lori would be by his side painting. Jim relished selling these creations or giving them away as gifts.
A quiet man, Jim also enjoyed the peaceful times of life. In the earlier years, he glided across the dance floor to a good polka or waltz. Jim had perfect penmanship, and this was witnessed in the hundreds and hundreds of greeting cards sent for that special occasion. He enjoyed a good game of Euchre with family. Jim also found the simple joys in life, on his daily walk around Jordan. He found the most peace enjoying the sights and sounds and working as the go to guy, at Graves Resort, for nearly five decades. Jim was a “Jack-of-all-trades!” He was patient, determined and a fighter. Jim was a 25 years cancer survivor and fought hard to the end, with Dementia diagnosed in 2014.
Forever loved, Jim will be forever in the hearts of his children, Lori (Mike) Moriarty, Jamie (Mary) Karl, Ryan (Mandy) Karl, Kelsey (Herald) Baloro; grandchildren, Molly (Erin) Roy, Katelyn (Dustin) Lambrecht, McKay Karl, Sam Karl, John Karl, Olivia Karl; great-grandchildren, Peyton Lambrecht, Olivia Lambrecht, Bryn Roy, Henry Roy, Hadley Karl; sisters, Joan (Ray) Busch, Pat Clayton; nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
Greeting Jim home in heaven are his parents, Albert and Lucille Karl and brother-in-law, Steve Clayton.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation
proudly served and cared for the Karl family.