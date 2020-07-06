Obituary for Jo Bang

Jo Bang, longtime resident of Prior Lake, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.
She will be laid to rest at Spring Lake Cemetery in Prior Lake.
On June 16, 1937 in Rosemount, Jo was born to parents Jacob “Jake” and Ida (Wilkie) Bergacker. Along with her sisters and brother, Jo spent much of her youth helping on the family farm. Following her graduation from Rosemount High School, Jo worked as a dental assistant.
In her free time, Jo loved dancing at the ballrooms. While dancing, Jo was introduced to Ray Bang, a resident of Prior Lake. In 1958, Jo was united in marriage with Ray and they were blessed with two sons. Jo was a loving wife and mother. She assisted with chores on the Bang family farm and later helped her son Rick at Bang’s Equipment in Prior Lake.
Jo enjoyed spending time at the Prior Lake VFW, especially dancing on Friday nights with Ray. In later years, Jo faced many hardships—the death of her husband Ray and her son Rick. Jo was incredibly appreciative and grateful for her sister Clara, who provided her with endless love, support, and care.
Jo is loved and missed by her son, Randy (Cynthia) Bang; sisters, Dorothy McClard, Clara Copenhaver; other loving relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Bang; son, Rick Bang; brother, Fred Bergacker and sister, Ida Henderson.
Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home & Cremation, Prior Lake.