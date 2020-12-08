Obituary for Joan A. Gerads

Joan Adeline Marthaler Gerads, age 60, formerly of Chanhassen, passed away peacefully at home on December 3, 2020 after a 22 month battle with brain cancer.
Joan first and foremost loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed reading, being active outdoors, and watching Golden Gopher basketball. She was an inspiration to many during her life and her illness and will be greatly missed.
Joan is survived by her devoted husband of 37 years, Glen; her daughters, Ally (Danny) Muench and Carly Gerads (Corey Swinick); her parents, Virgil and Luella Marthaler; her siblings, Mary (Nick) Barten, Carole Weber-Brown, Linda (John) Kociemba, and Dan Marthaler.
A private celebration of life is planned for the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation at gofundme.com/f/in-honor-of-joan-gerads
Forever our phoenix.