Obituary for Joan D. Sjogren

Joan Dorothy Miller Sjogren, passed away June 8, 2020, in Burnsville.
She was born May 27, 1936, to William F. Miller and Dorothy Peterson Miller, in Clay County, NE, on a farm near Saronville. She was baptized at Saron Lutheran Church, Saronville, on July 28, 1936 and confirmed at First Lutheran Church, Lincoln, NE, on June 1, 1952. She attended country elementary schools in Clay County and graduated from Teachers College High School in Lincoln in 1953. She graduated from Luther College in Wahoo, NE, 1955, and married Gerald L. Sjogren at First Lutheran Church in Lincoln on August 19, 1956.
She moved to Burnsville, in November of 1970 with her family. She became a member of St. James Lutheran Church, where she was active in the Women’s groups on the local, synod, and international levels, taught Confirmation and adult classes, was a music/worship leader for Sunday School and was a charter member of the St. James Bell Choir. She was an active member of the PEO Sisterhood, Gustavus Adolphus College Library Associates, American Swedish Institute, Lutheran Seminary Friends, MIA, Augustana Heritage Association, an active supporter and volunteer of Operation Bootstrap Africa, and a lay student and volunteer at Luther Seminary.
Her great love besides her family was music, art, travel, and books. She was an avid supporter of the Minnesota Orchestra and the Minneapolis Institute of Arts. She particularly loved and supported the music in which her children and grandchildren were a part. She traveled with a purpose, to learn more about the world and the people who lived in the lands she visited. The picture was taken near one of her favorite places, the Sea of Galilee in the Holy Land.
She worked and volunteered for 15 plus years in School District 191, and worked as a paralegal/legal secretary for 20 years in St. Paul.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lawrence Miller and Ronald Miller, sisters-in-law, Marie Miller and Madeline Prather; brother-in-law, Donald Sjogren.
She is survived by husband, Gerald L. Sjogren; daughters, Andrea Sjogren, Allison Sjogren Engebretson (John); grandchildren, AnnMarie, Johanna, Jonathan and Annika Engebretson; brother, Clayton (Joan) Miller; friend, Debra McKenzie, along with many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorials preferred. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.