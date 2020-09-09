Obituary for Joan E. Johnson

Joan Elizabeth Johnson (nee Dauwalter), formerly of Carver and Chaska, died unexpectedly of an undiagnosed heart condition near her home in Sedona, AZ on August 27, 2020. She was 63 years old.
Joan was a thoughtful, considerate and loving soul. As a child, she enjoyed frequent visits to the shores of her grandfather Schneider’s pasture on Lake Bavaria. During Joan’s teenage years, she could be found spending time with her horse, Danny. Joan spent her early adulthood raising a son, of whom she was very proud. Later, Joan found her true inspiration – as an artist. She engaged in all things creative, from poetry to painting and pottery to jewelry-making. In her final years, Joan’s greatest joy came from her young grandsons.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Anne Dauwalter; her brothers, Jerome Jr., Roger, and infant, Bertrand; her sister-in-law, Wendy; her nephew, Cory; and her niece, Rachel.
She is survived by her son, Matthew Johnson and daughter-in-law Leslie Brady of Washington, D.C.; and her grandsons, Torsten and Gunnar.
Joan is also survived by her sister, Janet (Don) Romfo; her brothers, David (Marietta), Bruce, Thomas (fiancée Lois Bendzick), Wayne, Dennis (Cindy), Dean, and Mark (Aleata); sisters-in-law, Janet, Sandra Kay, Mary Sexton and Sandra Ann; along with many nieces and nephews.