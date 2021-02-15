Obituary for Joan F. Glisczinski

Joan Frances Glisczinski, age 80 of rural Belle Plaine, died on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, February 19, 11:00 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, New Prague, MN. Burial will follow at St. John’s the Evangelist Cemetery, Union Hill, MN. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 18, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine, MN. Visitation will continue Friday morning at the funeral home in Belle Plaine from 8:30 a.m. until about 10:15 a.m. We will then process to St. Wenceslaus Church in New Prague for the 11:00 a.m. Mass. Fr. Eugene Theisen will officiate the services.
Joan was born on September 20, 1940 to Peter and Anna (Derhaag) Hesse in Chaska, MN. She grew up in the Jordan area and graduated from Good Counsel High School in Mankato, MN. She received her RN Degree from St. Mary’s College of Nursing in Minneapolis. She later married Sylvester Glisczinski on July 21, 1962 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Jordan, MN. The couple lived and raised their family in Belle Plaine Township, Scott County. Joan worked as a registered nurse at Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague for more than 50 years. She was known for making her famous caramels and monkey bread. She enjoyed her card clubs, traveling, and spending time at the “lakes”, both Mystic and Clear. But most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and extended family.
She is survived by her children; Kenny (Linda) Glisczinski of New Prague, MN; Mona (Chris) Wacker of Le Sueur, MN; Joseph (Pam) Glisczinski of Belle Plaine, MN; Sandy (John) Kubes of New Prague, MN; Becky (John) Huppert of River Falls, WI; Mary (Doug) Kasper of Belle Plaine, MN and Steve (Amy) Glisczinski of Belle Plaine, MN. 17 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sylvester, 1997; infant daughter, Joan; daughter, Beverly Ludwig and siblings; Mary Ann Deutsch, Edward Hesse, Richard Hesse and Leo Hesse.