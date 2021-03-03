Obituary for Joan F. Lynch

Joan F. (Peck) Lynch, 76, of Shakopee, MN, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2021, surrounded by family.
She was born on August 5, 1944 and grew up in Deer River, MN. Her parents instilled in her a deep work ethic and an unwavering focus on helping others. After high school graduation, she went to Itasca Community College and then transferred to the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, graduating with a degree in social work. There she met her husband, Don Lynch; they married in May 1967 and after a brief time in Arizona, settled in Shakopee, where Joan began her community involvement and she and Don began growing and raising their family.
Joan was a lifelong public servant involved in many endeavors that were dedicated to the life and health of Shakopee as a community; to education, nutrition, and women; and to serving disadvantaged populations. A true pioneer and role model who successfully balanced work, family, and service, this included working at the Scott-Carver-Dakota Community Action Agency (CAP) for two decades, and serving on the School Board, City Council, Public Utilities Commission, Police Commission, and in Rotary. Her work at CAP served thousands of individuals and families in need, and she touched many students with her involvement in Strive, a mentoring program that brought her much joy and fulfillment. With her work in Shakopee, she openly shared her passion, commitment, and informed views about Shakopee’s potential – and made deep contributions that helped shaped how Shakopee has grown and prospered as a vibrant community attractive to residents and businesses. With her political campaign work and her other giving, Joan supported state and national candidates and activities whose social and political views favored progress, reform, and tolerance.
Joan’s enjoyment of cooking and entertaining were well-known—and appreciated! Her turtles and frittatas were particularly legendary, and Joan hosted friends, co-workers, groups she was involved with, and her and Don’s extended families in their beautiful home time and again.
Joan also loved travel, bringing stories and mementos back from New Zealand to Italy to China. Her love of flowers meant that potted plants and flower gardens were gorgeously maintained all around their yard. Last, Joan was fiercely proud and deeply supportive of her children, whose lives and happenings she spoke of often to others.
She is survived by her husband, Donald; children, Jamin (Melissa) Lynch of San Jose, CA, Amy (Tony) DuBois of Belle Plaine, MN, and Sarah Lynch of Washington, DC; her siblings, Jane (Mark) Willey and Jim (Dr. Marcie Parker) Peck; and her grandchildren, Jacob DuBois, Allie DuBois, Addison Lynch, and Mason Lynch.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Neil and Florence Peck.
Service date and times are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to CAP Agency of Scott, Carver & Dakota Counties, Children's Home Society and Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, Parkinson's Foundation, Planned Parenthood or Shakopee Rotary Club (for Strive).
