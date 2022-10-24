Obituary for Joan F. Rief

Joan Frances Rief (Burkhart), age 90, of Chaska, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022.
Joan was born on September 4, 1932, 4th in a family of 8 children. Her parents were Joseph Burkhart and Anne Wudke.
Joan attended Guardian Angels Catholic School and Church growing up. She met Frank Victor Rief the love of her life and was united in marriage on September 29, 1951. They raised two children David and Susan(Sukie) Lahr.
Joan had many occupations, waitress at Cy’s, hairdresser, bank clerk, stay at home mom, county dispatcher and also worked at Bachmann’s after retiring.
Joan had many interests. She belonged to the Ladies of Isabella, Chaska American Legion, bowling league, bridge club, cub scout leader, golf, and she loved to travel.
Joan is loved and will be missed by her children, David (Jane) Rief, Sukie (Jerry) Lahr; grandchildren, Julie (Chad) Stevens, Jason (Ruby) Lahr, Scott Rief fiancé (Caitlyn), Abby (Andrew) Hinton, Mitch (Becky) Lahr and Danielle (Brian) Kmetz; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Leroy Worm and Jim Schmieg; and other loving relatives and friends.
Joan is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Frank; her parents, Joe and Anne Burkhart: siblings, Richard (Tish), MayLu (Jim) Majerus, Robert (Mert), Nancy (Don) Schesso, Jeanine Schmieg, Margaret Worm, Marilyn (Gerry) Schneewind.
Joan donated her body to the University of Minnesota Bequest Program,
A celebration of life for Joan will be November 5, 1 to 3 p.m. at Cy’s banquet room, near her childhood backyard.