Obituary for Joan J. Arndt

Joan Jo Arndt, of Prior Lake, passed away September 15, 2019, at the age of 90. She will be missed by all who loved her.
A visitation was held on Thursday, September 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant Street SE) in Prior Lake. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation one-hour prior at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church (3611 North Berens Road) in Prior Lake. Pastor Karen Treat will preside, and Jo’s grandchildren will act as urn bearers. She will be laid to rest at Spring Lake Cemetery in Prior Lake.
On March 5, 1929, Joan Elaine Wanous was born to parents Leonard and Anabel (Houck) Wanous. Jo was the youngest of three children. She loved growing up in Minneapolis with her siblings, Mary Jane and Buzz. Jo graduated from Washburn High School in 1947.
As a young woman, Jo was introduced to Dwane Arndt. Her family had a lake cabin in Prior Lake where Dwane’s family ran the local general store. Dwane and Jo exchanged wedding vows at Nokomis Heights Lutheran Church in Minneapolis on April 11, 1959.
Their marriage was blessed with many happy years and three wonderful children, Cheryl, Jeff and Nancy. Dwane and Jo settled in Prior Lake to raise their children. Jo was primarily a stay-at-home mom, but she did work outside the home occasionally. She was a substitute lunch lady and worked part-time at Rademacher’s Grocery Store.
While the kids were growing up, the Arndt family enjoyed camping, fishing and trips up north. Once the kids were grown and starting families of their own, Jo was happy to pass on the importance of family to the next generation. She always loved getting hugs from her grandkids and cherished the time spent with her family.
Faith was also important in Jo’s life. She was a charter member and very active at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church. For many years Jo sang in the choir, volunteered with many groups and served on several committees. She was involved in bible studies, the newsletter group, as well as quilting and knitting groups. Jo was very social and made many wonderful friends in all the groups she was involved with.
When she wasn’t volunteering at church, Jo enjoyed bowling, golfing and fishing. She was an avid card player and loved cheering on the hometown teams...especially the MN Twins! In past years, Jo was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and served on the Spring Lake Cemetery Board. She also enjoyed decorating cakes and shopping for good deals at the Thrift Store.
Jo was a wonderful woman. She valued her faith, family and friends above all else. Jo will be remembered always by her loving children, Cheryl (Barry) Johnson, Jeff (Beth) Arndt, Nancy (Neil) Wolf; grandchildren, Chris Johnson, Sam Johnson, Jenny Arndt, Keegan Wolf and Katlyn Wolf; other loving relatives and many dear friends.
Jo was greeted in Heaven by her husband, Dwane Arndt; parents, Leonard & Anabel Wanous; siblings, Mary Jane Wanous and Leonard "Buzz" Wanous.
