Obituary for Joan L. Hart

Joan Louise Hart, age 89, of Shakopee passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Joan was the daughter of Ray and Katherine Sullivan, born on May 30, 1930 in Chicago, IL. Though her family moved from Chicago to Deephaven, MN when she was a toddler, Chicago would always hold a special place in her heart. Joan was the oldest of five children (four girls and one boy). Her sister remembers that she never did one thing to cause her parents any trouble. While growing up in Deephaven, Joan enjoyed living in several area cottages and homes always near to her grandparents and aunts and uncles, creating a love of family that would last her entire lifetime. She graduated from Deephaven High School in 1948 and remained friends with many of her classmates for the remainder of their lives.
After high school, Joan attended the University of Minnesota. When she needed transportation to school, her dad saw a chance to introduce her to a young man he knew named David Hart who also attended the university. And so began a love that would last for seventy one years.
The couple were married on November 3, 1951 in the midst of a major snowstorm. Dave remembers leaving their ceremony through heavy, wet snow and continuing to get repeatedly stuck. Finally, he asked Joan to take the wheel so he could get out and just push. He told Joan Dont let off the gas. If you get ahead of me, I will catch up. They lived by this mantra for the rest of their lives.
Joan and Dave were the proud parents of six children: Michael, Debra, Susan, Steven, Theresa and Greg. As the family grew over the years, they lived in several Minnesota towns including Jasper, Olivia, St. Cloud and finally, Shakopee where they have lived in the same home since 1970. While Dave worked as the Scott County Extension Agent, Joan was a homemaker who competently managed all aspects of the household while raising the children and making time to create special memories for each of them. She sewed clothes for the girls (and their dolls), she had dinner ready each evening by 5:30, and she created a beautiful home for the family to live. In later years, someone asked her if she could have been anything in this world, what would it be? And without hesitation, mom responded I always wanted to be a mom. Her children benefited greatly from her wish and are forever grateful.
While building a home filled with love for her family, she also enjoyed many community activities on her own. She was an active volunteer for St. Francis Hospital, she joined the Sassie Lassies in the early 1970's and they still meet to this very day, she participated in a Bridge club, and socialized with friends old and new. She enjoyed reading, shopping for shoes, many craft projects over the years and for many years was an avid walker. She volunteered for St. Marks parish funeral lunches, and for countless years, was on the parish prayer chain and lent her voice in prayer to many in need. She was a faithful member of her church community all her life.
As her kids grew, so did her family and eventually she would enjoy being grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of nine. She loved all of these littles so much and enjoyed watching them grow up, hearing about their adventures, cheering them on, crying when they hurt, and seeing them become people that she was so proud to call her own.
Joan and Dave enjoyed traveling together and visited nearly every state in the USA. As well, Joan traveled to Europe with her friends and was always interested in exploring new places. She was Dave's best navigator and, in the years of CB radios, her handle was Flower Girl (because of her travels to Hawaii). After Dave's retirement, they became snowbirds and traveled south every winter. They enjoyed several new places each winter but finally settled on McAllen, TX as their winter home. While she would miss her family terribly when she traveled, she was always eager for the warmth of the sunshine and her Texas friends. When she traveled, she was missed greatly by her family and it was always a joyous day when she and Dave would round the corner in their red pickup truck with the trailer behind to return home and be welcomed back by their family. Joan has now once again returned home where she has certainly been welcomed by so many that she loved.
There are no words or few sentences that can fully sum up the life of a woman. For every day that she was on this earth, she was loved by many and she always tried to do the best job that she knew how. She was sweet and kind to so many, but also strong and opinionated when she needed to be. Throughout her lifetime she had moments of great joy and of deep sorrow, moments of knowledge and of questioning, moments of fullness and moments of want, moments where she craved adventure and moments where she wanted to be home. She was loved for a lifetime of days. And now, she will be loved, remembered and missed for a lifetime of days by all who knew her.
Joan is survived by her husband, Dave; daughters and sons, Debra (Steve) ONeill, Susan (Marty Breeggemann) Hart, Steven (Linda),Theresa (John) Link, and Greg; daughter-in-law, Kathy; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Ginger Zahler; sister-in-law, Diane Sullivan. She is preceded in death by her son, Michael; grandson, Mike Breeggemann; sisters, Judith and Pauline; brother, Dan.
All services at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne (Church of St. Mark), 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee: Visitation was Thursday, December 19, from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11:30 a.m. Presider was Reverend Erik Lundgren. Serving as pallbearers were Steven Hart, Greg Hart, Marty Breeggemann, Steve O'Neill, John Link and Casey O'Neill. Honorary pallbearers, present in our hearts, were Joan's son, Michael Hart and her grandson, Mike Breeggemann. Private family interment Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorials to Saints Foundation (St. Francis Hospital, Shakopee).
